Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajita salad in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve fajita salad

Consumer pic

 

Burrito King Mexican Grill

408 E Green St, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Fajita Salad$10.75
Crispy flour tortilla shell. Your choice of chicken, steak or shimp. Rice, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, tomates and sour cream.
More about Burrito King Mexican Grill
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Salad$14.50
Mixed spring greens topped with sautéed
red onion, green and red peppers, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with chipotle ranch dressing and garnished with tortilla chips and roasted corn and black bean relish
More about Billy Barooz

Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign

Avocado Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Salmon Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cheesecake

Nigiri

Green Beans

Crab Rangoon

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston