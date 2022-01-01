Fajita salad in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve fajita salad
Burrito King Mexican Grill
408 E Green St, Champaign
|Taco Fajita Salad
|$10.75
Crispy flour tortilla shell. Your choice of chicken, steak or shimp. Rice, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, tomates and sour cream.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Fajita Salad
|$14.50
Mixed spring greens topped with sautéed
red onion, green and red peppers, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with chipotle ranch dressing and garnished with tortilla chips and roasted corn and black bean relish