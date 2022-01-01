Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve fajitas

PIZZA • SALADS

Mia Za's

629 E Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Pizza
Comes with chipotle, ranch, mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, green peppers, red onions and sour cream. Deselect to remove
More about Mia Za's
Jupiter's At The Crossing

2511 Village Green Place, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Pizza$21.69
Fajita Pizza$24.99
More about Jupiter's At The Crossing
Maize Mexican Grill

60 E. Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajitas$16.00
More about Maize Mexican Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Salad$14.50
Mixed spring greens topped with sautéed
red onion, green and red peppers, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with chipotle ranch dressing and garnished with tortilla chips and roasted corn and black bean relish
More about Billy Barooz
BURRITOS • TACOS

Maize at the Station

100 N. Chestnut, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAMILY FAJITAS PLATTER$40.00
Family portions of our grilled fajitas served with your choice of two sides, chips, salsa, house made tortillas, and avocado salad
Fajitas$16.00
More about Maize at the Station

