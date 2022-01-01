Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mia Za's

629 E Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta$5.35
Comes with fettuccine and alfredo, you can add chicken for $1. Deselect to remove
More about Mia Za's
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.50
Fettucine tossed in a rich cream sauce with Parmesan cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo - SALMON$29.50
Fettucine tossed in a rich cream sauce with Parmesan cheese topped with salmon
Fettuccine Alfredo - SHRIMP$22.75
Fettucine tossed in a rich cream sauce with Parmesan cheese topped with shrimp
More about Billy Barooz

