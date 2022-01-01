Fettuccine alfredo in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
More about Mia Za's
PIZZA • SALADS
Mia Za's
629 E Green St, Champaign
|Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta
|$5.35
Comes with fettuccine and alfredo, you can add chicken for $1. Deselect to remove
More about Billy Barooz
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.50
Fettucine tossed in a rich cream sauce with Parmesan cheese
|Fettuccine Alfredo - SALMON
|$29.50
Fettucine tossed in a rich cream sauce with Parmesan cheese topped with salmon
|Fettuccine Alfredo - SHRIMP
|$22.75
Fettucine tossed in a rich cream sauce with Parmesan cheese topped with shrimp