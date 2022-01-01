Fish sandwiches in Champaign

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Esquire Lounge image

PIZZA • GRILL

Esquire Lounge

106 N Walnut St, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$6.50
More about Esquire Lounge
Sun Singer Restaurant image

 

Sun Singer Restaurant

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sun Singer Fish Sandwich$13.00
fresh cod fillet dipped & fried in our custom batter, onion slice, house-made tartar sauce house-made chips
More about Sun Singer Restaurant

