Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Champaign
/
Champaign
/
Flan
Champaign restaurants that serve flan
Burrito King Mexican Grill
408 E Green St, Champaign
No reviews yet
Flan
$4.00
Mexican Custard
More about Burrito King Mexican Grill
🌽Maize on Campus
60 E. Green St, Champaign
Avg 4.5
(760 reviews)
Flan
$5.00
Choco Flan
$5.00
More about 🌽Maize on Campus
Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign
Chicken Wraps
Strawberry Shortcake
Quesadillas
Gyoza
Hash Browns
Chicken Burritos
Chicken Noodles
Crepes
More near Champaign to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Urbana
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Mahomet
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Danville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston