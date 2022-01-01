Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve flan

Consumer pic

 

Burrito King Mexican Grill

408 E Green St, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$4.00
Mexican Custard
More about Burrito King Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

🌽Maize on Campus

60 E. Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flan$5.00
Choco Flan$5.00
More about 🌽Maize on Campus

Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign

Chicken Wraps

Strawberry Shortcake

Quesadillas

Gyoza

Hash Browns

Chicken Burritos

Chicken Noodles

Crepes

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston