Fried chicken salad in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Country Fried Chicken Salad$8.49
Spring greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and hard-boiled eggs topped with cheddar-jack cheese and hand-battered country fried chicken served with honey mustard on the side
Country Fried Chicken Salad$15.99
Spring greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and hard-boiled eggs topped with cheddar-jack cheese and hand-battered country fried chicken served with honey mustard on the side
More about Seven Saints
