Fried chicken salad in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about Seven Saints
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|1/2 Country Fried Chicken Salad
|$8.49
Spring greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and hard-boiled eggs topped with cheddar-jack cheese and hand-battered country fried chicken served with honey mustard on the side
|Country Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Spring greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and hard-boiled eggs topped with cheddar-jack cheese and hand-battered country fried chicken served with honey mustard on the side
More about Seven Saints
Seven Saints
32 E Chester Street, Champaign
|1/2 Country Fried Chicken Salad
|$8.49
Spring greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and hard-boiled eggs topped with cheddar-jack cheese and hand-battered country fried chicken served with honey mustard on the side
|Country Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Spring greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and hard-boiled eggs topped with cheddar-jack cheese and hand-battered country fried chicken served with honey mustard on the side