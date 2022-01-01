Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Champaign
/
Champaign
/
Garlic Bread
Champaign restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • SALADS
Mia Za's
629 E Green St, Champaign
Avg 4.3
(699 reviews)
Garlic Bread
$1.30
More about Mia Za's
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
Avg 4.5
(1288 reviews)
Garlic Bread - One Piece
$1.25
Garlic Bread - Two Piece
$2.50
More about Billy Barooz
