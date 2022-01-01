Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Goat Cheese Salad$5.99
Spring greens with strawberries, red grapes, and candied walnuts, topped with goat cheese and served with raspberry vinaigrette on the side
Goat Cheese Salad$11.99
Spring greens with strawberries, red grapes, and candied walnuts, topped with goat cheese and served with raspberry vinaigrette on the side
PIZZA • SALADS

Mia Za's

629 E Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pear & Goat Cheese Salad
Comes with spring mix, goat cheese, fresh pear, crasins, almonds, tomatoes, and fuji apple dressing. Deselect to remove
Jupiter's At The Crossing

2511 Village Green Place, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Goat Cheese Salad$11.59
