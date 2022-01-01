Greek salad in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve greek salad
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|1/2 Greek Salad
|$5.99
Spring greens with cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncinis, and fire-roasted artichoke hearts topped with feta cheese served with a traditional Greek vinaigrette on the side
|Greek Salad
|$11.99
Jupiter's At The Crossing
2511 Village Green Place, Champaign
|Greek Salad
|$9.19
Sun Singer Restaurant
1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign
|Greek Salad
|$16.00
mesclun greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, Kalamata olives, artichokes, feta, croutons, Greek vinaigrette
|Small Greek Salad
|$8.75
mesclun greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, Kalamata olives, artichokes, feta, croutons, Greek vinaigrette