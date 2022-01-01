Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve greek salad

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
1/2 Greek Salad$5.99
Spring greens with cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncinis, and fire-roasted artichoke hearts topped with feta cheese served with a traditional Greek vinaigrette on the side
Greek Salad$11.99
Spring greens with cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncinis, and fire-roasted artichoke hearts topped with feta cheese served with a traditional Greek vinaigrette on the side
Jupiter's At The Crossing

2511 Village Green Place, Champaign

No reviews yet
Greek Salad$9.19
Sun Singer Restaurant

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
Greek Salad$16.00
mesclun greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, Kalamata olives, artichokes, feta, croutons, Greek vinaigrette
Small Greek Salad$8.75
mesclun greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, Kalamata olives, artichokes, feta, croutons, Greek vinaigrette
