Kimchi in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve kimchi

Tenkyu

301 N Neil St, Champaign

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Kimchi$2.25
More about Tenkyu
The Space Champaign - 1 East Main Street Suite 107

1 East Main Street Suite 107, Champaign

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kimchi Burger$10.00
More about The Space Champaign - 1 East Main Street Suite 107

