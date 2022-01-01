Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Champaign

Champaign restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Mia Za's

629 E Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac and Cheese Pizza
Our Mac Pizza Sauce topped with cavatappi tossed in cheese sauce, mozzarella, and cheddar and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Bacon Chicken Mac & Cheese Pasta
Comes with cavatappi, chiken, bacon, toasted panko, and cheddar sauce. Deselect to remove
More about Mia Za's
Neil St Blues image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neil St Blues

301 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac n Cheese$5.00
More about Neil St Blues
Jupiter's At The Crossing image

 

Jupiter's At The Crossing

2511 Village Green Place, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac-N-Cheese$6.49
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$10.09
More about Jupiter's At The Crossing
Mac & Cheese image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Hamilton Walker's

201 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.8 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Creamy Mac & Cheese, finished with breadcrumbs.
More about Hamilton Walker's

