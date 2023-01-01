Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Massaman curry in Champaign

Champaign restaurants that serve massaman curry

SUSHI

SUSHI SIAM

1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign

Avg 4.7 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Massaman Curry$15.99
Sushi Siam CU - 1729 W Kirby Ave

1729 W Kirby Ave, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Massaman Curry$15.99
