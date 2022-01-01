Nachos in Champaign

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

Burrito King

408 E Green St, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
*King Nachos$10.99
Choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, beans, sour cream, cheese dip
More about Burrito King
Jupiter's At The Crossing image

 

Jupiter's At The Crossing

2511 Village Green Place, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Nacho Cheese$1.75
More about Jupiter's At The Crossing
Maize Mexican Grill image

 

Maize Mexican Grill

60 E. Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos Carne Asada (Steak)$15.00
Nachos Pastor (Pork)$14.00
Nachos Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)$14.00
More about Maize Mexican Grill
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Burger$13.00
Topped with our own spicy Monterey Jack cheese sauce and grilled jalapeños.
Nachos$15.50
Corn chips piled high, smothered with a
creamy sauce of Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeños and topped with tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños. Served with fire roasted salsa and sour cream.
More about Billy Barooz
Sun Singer Restaurant image

 

Sun Singer Restaurant

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pot Roast Nachos$16.00
chicken, garlic, chipotle seasoning, cilantro, Monterey Jack, flour tortilla, sour cream, sweet corn salsa
More about Sun Singer Restaurant
NAYA image

 

NAYA

212 E Green St #104, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$12.00
Your choice of taco meat, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, refried black beans, and jalapeno.
More about NAYA
Maize at the Station image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Maize at the Station

100 N. Chestnut, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos Carne Asada (Steak)$14.00
Nachos Flor (Zucchini Blossoms)$14.00
Kids Nachos$9.00
More about Maize at the Station

