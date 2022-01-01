Nachos in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve nachos
Burrito King
408 E Green St, Champaign
|*King Nachos
|$10.99
Choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, beans, sour cream, cheese dip
Jupiter's At The Crossing
2511 Village Green Place, Champaign
|Side Nacho Cheese
|$1.75
Maize Mexican Grill
60 E. Green St, Champaign
|Nachos Carne Asada (Steak)
|$15.00
|Nachos Pastor (Pork)
|$14.00
|Nachos Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)
|$14.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Nacho Burger
|$13.00
Topped with our own spicy Monterey Jack cheese sauce and grilled jalapeños.
|Nachos
|$15.50
Corn chips piled high, smothered with a
creamy sauce of Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeños and topped with tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños. Served with fire roasted salsa and sour cream.
Sun Singer Restaurant
1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign
|Pot Roast Nachos
|$16.00
chicken, garlic, chipotle seasoning, cilantro, Monterey Jack, flour tortilla, sour cream, sweet corn salsa
NAYA
212 E Green St #104, Champaign
|Nachos
|$12.00
Your choice of taco meat, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, refried black beans, and jalapeno.