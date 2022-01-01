Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nigiri in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve nigiri

SUSHI

SUSHI SIAM

1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign

Avg 4.7 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NIGIRI Smoked Salmon$7.99
Sushi Lovers (Nigiri)$22.99
NIGIRI Tofu (Inari)$4.99
More about SUSHI SIAM
Item pic

 

Sakanaya

403 East Green St., Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Aburi/Seared Nigiri *$17.00
fatty salmon, scallop, albacore tuna, fatty tuna
More about Sakanaya

