Omelettes in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve omelettes
Aroma Cafe
6 E Taylor, Champaign
|Mexicali Omelette
|$9.00
egg, red bell pepper, candied jalapeño avocado, chihuahua cheese, salsa ranchero, chipotle sour cream, potato, red onion, cilantro, queso fresco
|Sonora Omelette
|$11.00
egg, cowboy bacon, cowboy sausage, potato, candied jalapeño, cheddar, monterey jack, chihuahua cheese, chipotle sour cream, red onion, cilantro
The Original Pancake House
1909 W Springfield Ave, Champaign
|Build Your Own Omelette
Filled with your choice of ingredients.
|Feta Spinach Omelette
Filled with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
|Mushroom & Cheese Omelette
Filled with mushrooms and cheddar cheese.