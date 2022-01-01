Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve omelettes

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Aroma Cafe

6 E Taylor, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mexicali Omelette$9.00
egg, red bell pepper, candied jalapeño avocado, chihuahua cheese, salsa ranchero, chipotle sour cream, potato, red onion, cilantro, queso fresco
Sonora Omelette$11.00
egg, cowboy bacon, cowboy sausage, potato, candied jalapeño, cheddar, monterey jack, chihuahua cheese, chipotle sour cream, red onion, cilantro
More about Aroma Cafe
Item pic

 

The Original Pancake House

1909 W Springfield Ave, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Omelette
Filled with your choice of ingredients.
Feta Spinach Omelette
Filled with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Mushroom & Cheese Omelette
Filled with mushrooms and cheddar cheese.
More about The Original Pancake House
Consumer pic

 

Four Breakfast & More

401 E Green St. unit 1, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
OMELETTE$11.49
Served with you choice of toast, pancakes or french toast. Your choice of four ingredients. Add additional ingredients for $0,50 each.
More about Four Breakfast & More

Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign

Veggie Tacos

Noodle Soup

Salmon

Black Bean Burgers

Crab Cakes

Waffles

Fried Dumplings

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston