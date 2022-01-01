Pudding in Champaign

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Neil St Blues image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neil St Blues

301 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread pudding$8.00
More about Neil St Blues
Sun Singer Restaurant image

 

Sun Singer Restaurant & Wine Bar Cafe

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast Bread Pudding$8.50
bourbon-caramel sauce & vanilla ice cream
More about Sun Singer Restaurant & Wine Bar Cafe

