Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pudding in
Champaign
/
Champaign
/
Pudding
Champaign restaurants that serve pudding
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neil St Blues
301 N Neil Street, Champaign
Avg 4.3
(92 reviews)
Bread pudding
$8.00
More about Neil St Blues
Sun Singer Restaurant & Wine Bar Cafe
1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign
No reviews yet
French Toast Bread Pudding
$8.50
bourbon-caramel sauce & vanilla ice cream
More about Sun Singer Restaurant & Wine Bar Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign
Nachos
Club Sandwiches
Thai Coffee
Ribeye Steak
Cuban Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake
More near Champaign to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Urbana
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Mahomet
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Danville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(357 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(287 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1688 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(109 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(709 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston