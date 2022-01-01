Quesadillas in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Southwest Quesadilla
|$12.25
Crispy grilled flour tortillas stuffed with
Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and
roasted corn relish with black beans,
roasted red peppers and onions. Served
with chipotle sour cream
|Kids Quesadilla
|$9.00
Sun Singer Restaurant
1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.50
jack cheese on a flour tortilla with sour cream and sweet corn salsa
|Chicken & Garlic Quesadilla
|$15.00
chicken, garlic, chipotle seasoning, cilantro, Monterey Jack, flour tortilla, sour cream, sweet corn salsa
BURRITOS • TACOS
Maize at the Station
100 N. Chestnut, Champaign
|Mini Quesadillas Con Epazote
|$10.00
Three mini fried cheese quesadillas made with Mexican style cottage cheese and aromatic herbs native to Central America and served with guacamole
|Kids Quesadilla
|$9.00
|Quesadilla
|$6.00
Four Breakfast & More
401 E Green St. unit 1, Champaign
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$10.99
chicken, bell pepper, onion, lettuce, pico de gallo and rice with vegetables.
|VEGETARIAN QUESADILLA
|$10.49
bell pepper, onion, mushroom, zucchini, squash, pico de gallo lettuce and rice with vegetables.