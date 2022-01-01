Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve quesadillas

Quesadilla image

 

Maize

60 E. Green St / 100 N. Chestnut Ave, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$5.00
More about Maize
Quesadilla image

 

Maize Mexican Grill

60 E. Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$5.00
More about Maize Mexican Grill
Southwest Quesadilla image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Quesadilla$12.25
Crispy grilled flour tortillas stuffed with
Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and
roasted corn relish with black beans,
roasted red peppers and onions. Served
with chipotle sour cream
Kids Quesadilla$9.00
More about Billy Barooz
Sun Singer Restaurant image

 

Sun Singer Restaurant

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Quesadilla$4.50
jack cheese on a flour tortilla with sour cream and sweet corn salsa
Chicken & Garlic Quesadilla$15.00
chicken, garlic, chipotle seasoning, cilantro, Monterey Jack, flour tortilla, sour cream, sweet corn salsa
More about Sun Singer Restaurant
Quesadilla image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Maize at the Station

100 N. Chestnut, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mini Quesadillas Con Epazote$10.00
Three mini fried cheese quesadillas made with Mexican style cottage cheese and aromatic herbs native to Central America and served with guacamole
Kids Quesadilla$9.00
Quesadilla$6.00
More about Maize at the Station
Consumer pic

 

Four Breakfast & More

401 E Green St. unit 1, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$10.99
chicken, bell pepper, onion, lettuce, pico de gallo and rice with vegetables.
VEGETARIAN QUESADILLA$10.49
bell pepper, onion, mushroom, zucchini, squash, pico de gallo lettuce and rice with vegetables.
More about Four Breakfast & More

