Ribeye steak in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve ribeye steak
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|Ribeye Steak Sandwich
|$15.99
Hand-cut ribeye, blackened or grilled, with grilled onions and melted horseradish-white cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough bread served with a side (onion rings +$1)
PIZZA • GRILL
Esquire Lounge
106 N Walnut St, Champaign
|Ribeye Steak Sandwich
|$11.95
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Ribeye Steak Sandwich
|$17.25
Seven ounces of premium hand-cut
ribeye steak, grilled to your liking and
served with beefy au jus on a toasted
steak bun
|Ribeye Steak
|$26.00
Ten-ounce Black Angus ribeye steak, grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of SAUCE. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and the vegetable of the day