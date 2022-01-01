Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ribeye steak in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve ribeye steak

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Ribeye Steak Sandwich$15.99
Hand-cut ribeye, blackened or grilled, with grilled onions and melted horseradish-white cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough bread served with a side (onion rings +$1)
More about Seven Saints
PIZZA • GRILL

Esquire Lounge

106 N Walnut St, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Ribeye Steak Sandwich$11.95
More about Esquire Lounge
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Ribeye Steak Sandwich$17.25
Seven ounces of premium hand-cut
ribeye steak, grilled to your liking and
served with beefy au jus on a toasted
steak bun
Ribeye Steak$26.00
Ten-ounce Black Angus ribeye steak, grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of SAUCE. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and the vegetable of the day
More about Billy Barooz

