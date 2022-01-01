Salmon salad in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Seven Saints
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|1/2 Summer Salmon Salad
|$7.99
Marinated salmon served with romaine hearts, avocado, cucumber, red onion, and tomato topped with tortilla strips and served with honey-poblano salsa vinaigrette
|Summer Salmon Salad
|$16.99
Marinated salmon served with romaine hearts, avocado, cucumber, red onion, and tomato topped with tortilla strips and served with honey-poblano salsa vinaigrette
More about Esquire Lounge
PIZZA • GRILL
Esquire Lounge
106 N Walnut St, Champaign
|Salad with Salmon
|$13.95