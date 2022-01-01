Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve salmon salad

Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sushi Siam

1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign

Avg 4.7 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Salad$8.99
More about Sushi Siam
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Summer Salmon Salad$7.99
Marinated salmon served with romaine hearts, avocado, cucumber, red onion, and tomato topped with tortilla strips and served with honey-poblano salsa vinaigrette
Summer Salmon Salad$16.99
Marinated salmon served with romaine hearts, avocado, cucumber, red onion, and tomato topped with tortilla strips and served with honey-poblano salsa vinaigrette
More about Seven Saints
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Esquire Lounge

106 N Walnut St, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Salad with Salmon$13.95
More about Esquire Lounge
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Mustard Salmon Salad$21.00
Marinated grilled salmon served over a
bed of fresh mixed greens, red peppers, red onion and tomatoes. Served with
lemon-mustard dressing
More about Billy Barooz

Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign

Sweet Corn

Garden Salad

Patty Melts

Greek Salad

Turkey Clubs

Cheese Fries

Cheeseburgers

Chalupas

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston