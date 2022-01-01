Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Champaign
/
Champaign
/
Scallops
Champaign restaurants that serve scallops
Sakanaya
403 East Green St., Champaign
No reviews yet
Scallop *
$5.00
hotate* (raw)
More about Sakanaya
Sun Singer Restaurant & Wine Bar Cafe
1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign
No reviews yet
Seared Sea Scallops
$28.00
wild mushroom risotto, bacon jam, grilled asparagus & black truffle zest
More about Sun Singer Restaurant & Wine Bar Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign
Chicken Salad
Pork Chops
Pretzels
Crab Rangoon
Shrimp Scampi
Fish Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Burritos
More near Champaign to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Urbana
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Mahomet
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Danville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(357 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(288 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1688 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(109 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(711 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston