Sliders in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve sliders
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|Smokey BBQ Slider
|$5.99
Hand-pattied beef with melted smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, topped with a beer-battered onion ring
|Bratwurst Slider
|$5.49
Ground bratwurst from Old Time Meat and Deli topped with sauerkraut and dijon mustard
|Grilled Chicken Slider
|$5.29
Grilled chicken breast fillet served with honey mustard
|California Turkey Slider
|$5.99
Ground turkey from Old Time Meat and Deli with Boursin cheese, applewood smoke bacon, avocado slices, and red bell pepper pesto
|Asian Slider
|$5.49
Hand-pattied beef with wasabi aioli, crunchy chow mein noodles, and Asian broccoli slaw
|Black Jack Slider
|$5.99
Hand-pattied beef with melted pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, ancho aioli, topped with fried jalapeños