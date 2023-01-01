Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve sliders

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Smokey BBQ Slider$5.99
Hand-pattied beef with melted smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, topped with a beer-battered onion ring
Bratwurst Slider$5.49
Ground bratwurst from Old Time Meat and Deli topped with sauerkraut and dijon mustard
Grilled Chicken Slider$5.29
Grilled chicken breast fillet served with honey mustard
Seven Saints

32 E Chester Street, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
California Turkey Slider$5.99
Ground turkey from Old Time Meat and Deli with Boursin cheese, applewood smoke bacon, avocado slices, and red bell pepper pesto
Asian Slider$5.49
Hand-pattied beef with wasabi aioli, crunchy chow mein noodles, and Asian broccoli slaw
Black Jack Slider$5.99
Hand-pattied beef with melted pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, ancho aioli, topped with fried jalapeños
