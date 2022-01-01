Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve spaghetti

PIZZA • SALADS

Mia Za's

629 E Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Carbonara Pasta
Comes with wheat spaghetti, chicken, bacon, spinach, tomatoes, and alfredo. Deselect to remove
Spaghetti & Meatballs Pasta$5.35
Comes with wheat spaghetti, meatballs, and marinara. Deselect to remove
More about Mia Za's
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neil St Blues

301 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti$5.00
Whole Catfish & Spaghetti$13.50
One whole deep fried catfish served with a side of spaghetti in meat sauce!
More about Neil St Blues
NAYA

212 E Green St #104, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Pomodoro$15.00
Spaghetti tossed in a classic tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, fresh basil.
More about NAYA

