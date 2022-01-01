Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burgers in Champaign

Champaign restaurants that serve steak burgers

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Burger - BB$17.25
Using only Black Angus beef Short Rib and
Chuck steak, this is one of the juiciest and most flavorful burgers you will ever try. Grilled to medium, unless otherwise specified, and served on a toasted brioche bun.
Steak Burger$17.25
Using only Black Angus beef Short Rib and
Chuck steak, this is one of the juiciest and most flavorful burgers you will ever try. Grilled to medium, unless otherwise specified, and served on a toasted brioche bun.
Hamilton Walker's

201 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.8 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HW Aged Steak Burger$19.00
Bacon, aged cheddar, grilled red onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles, house steak fries, ketchup
8oz Steak Burgers (4 Pack)$24.00
Certified Black Angus Beef
