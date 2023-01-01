Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve stew

Sun Singer Restaurant image

 

Sun Singer Restaurant & Wine Bar Cafe

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oyster Stew (Bowl)$13.50
More about Sun Singer Restaurant & Wine Bar Cafe
Item pic

 

Northern Cuisine

404 East Green Street, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
D8 Stewed Pork Belly w. Rice Noodle 红烧肉炖粉条$15.95
More about Northern Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign

Pancakes

Gorditas

Flautas

Steak Sandwiches

Thai Tea

Veggie Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chile Relleno

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (353 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston