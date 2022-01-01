Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Item pic

 

Sakanaya

403 East Green St., Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki$21.00
seared chicken with house teriyaki sauce​. served with miso soup, salad and steamed rice.
More about Sakanaya
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Esquire Lounge

106 N Walnut St, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken$7.95
More about Esquire Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign

Chips And Salsa

Grilled Chicken

Pesto Pizza

Garlic Bread

Pad Woon Sen

Hummus

Quesadillas

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1688 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (109 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (711 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston