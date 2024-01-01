Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Champaign
/
Champaign
/
Tiramisu
Champaign restaurants that serve tiramisu
Nando Milano
204 North Neil Street, Champaign
No reviews yet
TIRAMISU
$14.00
Epresso-soaked ladyfinger biscotti with mascarpone, cocoa powder, and espresso beans
More about Nando Milano
Tenkyu
301 N Neil St, Champaign
No reviews yet
Matcha Tiramisu
$7.00
More about Tenkyu
