Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Consumer pic

SUSHI

SUSHI SIAM

1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign

Avg 4.7 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tom Yum Noodle Soup$14.99
Chicken Tom Yum Noodle Soup$12.99
Lg Tom Yum Soup$12.99
More about SUSHI SIAM
Main pic

 

Sushi Siam CU - 1729 W Kirby Ave

1729 W Kirby Ave, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lg Tom Yum Soup$12.99
Sm Tom Yum Soup$4.99
More about Sushi Siam CU - 1729 W Kirby Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign

Salmon

Egg Rolls

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Dumplings

Tarts

Mac And Cheese

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (314 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston