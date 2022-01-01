Tuna salad in Champaign

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Tuna Salad Platter$6.79
Albacore tuna with cottage cheese, capers, dill, red onion, and celery served with toasted baguette over a spring salad
Tuna Salad Platter$13.99
Albacore tuna with cottage cheese, capers, dill, red onion, and celery served with toasted baguette over a spring salad
Sun Singer Restaurant

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Salad$17.50
rare seared Ahi tuna, mesclun greens, spinach, charred pineapple, avocado, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, raspberry vinaigrette
Tuna Salad Wrap$11.50
house-made albacore tuna salad with caper, onion, mayonnaise, herbs & spices, mesclun greens, flour tortilla
1/2 Tuna Salad Wrap$8.50
house-made albacore tuna salad with caper, onion, mayonnaise, herbs & spices, mesclun greens, flour tortilla
