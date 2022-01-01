Tuna salad in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve tuna salad
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|1/2 Tuna Salad Platter
|$6.79
Albacore tuna with cottage cheese, capers, dill, red onion, and celery served with toasted baguette over a spring salad
|Tuna Salad Platter
|$13.99
Albacore tuna with cottage cheese, capers, dill, red onion, and celery served with toasted baguette over a spring salad
Sun Singer Restaurant
1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$17.50
rare seared Ahi tuna, mesclun greens, spinach, charred pineapple, avocado, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, raspberry vinaigrette
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$11.50
house-made albacore tuna salad with caper, onion, mayonnaise, herbs & spices, mesclun greens, flour tortilla
|1/2 Tuna Salad Wrap
|$8.50
house-made albacore tuna salad with caper, onion, mayonnaise, herbs & spices, mesclun greens, flour tortilla