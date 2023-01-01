Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Veggie rolls in
Champaign
/
Champaign
/
Veggie Rolls
Champaign restaurants that serve veggie rolls
SUSHI
SUSHI SIAM
1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign
Avg 4.7
(271 reviews)
Veggie Roll
$7.99
More about SUSHI SIAM
Sushi Siam CU - 1729 W Kirby Ave
1729 W Kirby Ave, Champaign
No reviews yet
Veggie Roll
$7.99
More about Sushi Siam CU - 1729 W Kirby Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign
Drunken Noodles
Noodle Soup
Wontons
Garlic Bread
Waffles
Crab Cakes
Chicken Burritos
Steamed Rice
More near Champaign to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Urbana
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Mahomet
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Danville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(377 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(323 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1922 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(812 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston