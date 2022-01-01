Go
Champion Brewing Lynchburg

Champion Brewing Company has been crafting delicious award-winning brews since 2012. Our focus is on the beer we make and the fun-loving, inclusive community that has developed around the pints we serve. We are very excited to bring that experience to the Lynchburg community with our new Tap Room. Cheers!

Location

1021 Main Street

Lynchburg VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
