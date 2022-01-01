Champion's Curry - Los Angeles

Go
Popular Items

Vegan Curry Rice$15.00
6 different kinds of grilled vegetables, tomato rakkyo salsa, chives.
Wagyu Hamburg Curry Rice$14.50
American wagyu hamburg steak, tomato rakkyo salsa, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, which also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free
*Curry is not gluten free
*no msg
Beef Minced Katsu Curry Rice$14.50
Panko breaded minced American wagyu beef, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef base, which also includes dairy/fish.
*Curry is not gluten free
*nut-free
*no msg
Coke$2.50
Can of Coke
Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$13.50
Panko breaded chicken thighs, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
NY Steak Curry Rice$16.50
NY Steak, tomato rakkyo salsa, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
Pork Katsu Sandwich$13.50
Panko breaded pork loin, brioche bread with butter, gem lettuce, cucumber, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, Worcestershire sauce, chives. *Our curry is beef base, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
Pork Katsu Curry Rice$13.50
Panko breaded pork loin, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*Curry is not gluten free
*no msg
*no msg
Curry Lemon$6.75
Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Curry Powder, Lemon zest, Parsley
Tractor Beverage$3.50
Uniquely crafted to bring out the best in every ingredient in both flavor and function.<br />Organic and Non-GMO
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

136 S Central Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
