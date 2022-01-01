Go
Toast
  • /
  • Milford
  • /
  • Champions Sports Grill & Bar

Champions Sports Grill & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

74 Turnpike Square

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

74 Turnpike Square

Milford CT

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Village Bistro

No reviews yet

Come see us For Brunch

Plan B

No reviews yet

So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.

TAILGATER'S BAR & GRILL

No reviews yet

A Sports pub and kitchen Come in and enjoy watching your favorite sports team on one of our 40 Tv's while eating a homecooked meal

Seven Hills - Sbarro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston