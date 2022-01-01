Champlin restaurants you'll love
Champlin's top cuisines
Must-try Champlin restaurants
More about Pour Wine Bar and Bistro
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pour Wine Bar and Bistro
12379 Champlin Dr, Champlin
|Popular items
|BLT
|$15.95
Traditional BLT on Ciabatta
|Burgers
|$17.95
Fresh Never Frozen Prime Beef Steak Cuts + Prime Chuck + Nueske's Bacon Ground Fresh in House, Served on a Toasted and Buttered Bun with Lettuce, Onion and Tomato. Choice of truffle chips or seasoned fries for side.
All American: Topped with American Cheese and Neuske's Bacon
House: Topped with house made bourbon bacon jam
Peppercorn: Coated in peppercorn kernels, topped with blue cheese and fried onions
|Goat Cheese Balls
|$12.45
Fresh Goat Cheese, Basil Pesto, Honey, Spicy
Orange Pepper Jam, Rosemary Crackers, Vegetarian
More about 5-8 Club - Champlin
5-8 Club - Champlin
6251 Douglas Court North, Champlin
|Popular items
|Pickle Chips
|$8.99
Hand-breaded and deep-fried pickle chips. Served with ranch dressing.
|Pepper-Jack Juicy Lucy
|$12.25
These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!
|The Saucy Sally
|$14.99
Stuffed with American cheese and our secret sauce & then topped with shredded lettuce, raw onions, some more American cheese & a smear of Thousand Island dressing. Make sure you have plenty of napkins.
More about Nautical Bowls Champlin 11
Nautical Bowls Champlin 11
12496 Champlin Dr., Champlin