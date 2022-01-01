Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Champlin restaurants you'll love

Go
Champlin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Champlin

Champlin's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Champlin restaurants

Pour Wine Bar and Bistro image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pour Wine Bar and Bistro

12379 Champlin Dr, Champlin

Avg 4.5 (349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$15.95
Traditional BLT on Ciabatta
Burgers$17.95
Fresh Never Frozen Prime Beef Steak Cuts + Prime Chuck + Nueske's Bacon Ground Fresh in House, Served on a Toasted and Buttered Bun with Lettuce, Onion and Tomato. Choice of truffle chips or seasoned fries for side.
All American: Topped with American Cheese and Neuske's Bacon
House: Topped with house made bourbon bacon jam
Peppercorn: Coated in peppercorn kernels, topped with blue cheese and fried onions
Goat Cheese Balls$12.45
Fresh Goat Cheese, Basil Pesto, Honey, Spicy
Orange Pepper Jam, Rosemary Crackers, Vegetarian
More about Pour Wine Bar and Bistro
5-8 Club - Champlin image

 

5-8 Club - Champlin

6251 Douglas Court North, Champlin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pickle Chips$8.99
Hand-breaded and deep-fried pickle chips. Served with ranch dressing.
Pepper-Jack Juicy Lucy$12.25
These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!
The Saucy Sally$14.99
Stuffed with American cheese and our secret sauce & then topped with shredded lettuce, raw onions, some more American cheese & a smear of Thousand Island dressing. Make sure you have plenty of napkins.
More about 5-8 Club - Champlin
Restaurant banner

 

Nautical Bowls Champlin 11

12496 Champlin Dr., Champlin

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Nautical Bowls Champlin 11

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Champlin

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Champlin to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston