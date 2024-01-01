Chicken salad in Champlin
Champlin restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Clive's Roadhouse - Champlin
Clive's Roadhouse - Champlin
11680 Theatre Dr N, Champlin
|Buffalo Chicken Club Salad
|$14.95
Romaine tossed in ranch dressing & topped with chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, parmesan & a crispy-fried breaded chicken breast. Drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.
More about 5-8 Club - Champlin - 6251 Douglas Court North
5-8 Club - Champlin - 6251 Douglas Court North
6251 Douglas Court North, Champlin
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Marinated chicken, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese served on a bed of mixed greens.
|Ginger Sesame Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, wonton crisps, broccoli, pea pods, lettuce mix, sliced carrots, red peppers & ginger Sesame Dressing.