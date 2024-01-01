Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Champlin

Champlin restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Clive's Roadhouse - Champlin

11680 Theatre Dr N, Champlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Club Salad$14.95
Romaine tossed in ranch dressing & topped with chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, parmesan & a crispy-fried breaded chicken breast. Drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.
More about Clive's Roadhouse - Champlin
5-8 Club - Champlin image

 

5-8 Club - Champlin - 6251 Douglas Court North

6251 Douglas Court North, Champlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Marinated chicken, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese served on a bed of mixed greens.
Ginger Sesame Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, wonton crisps, broccoli, pea pods, lettuce mix, sliced carrots, red peppers & ginger Sesame Dressing.
More about 5-8 Club - Champlin - 6251 Douglas Court North

