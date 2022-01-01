Champs 785 Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
416 Goldenbelt Boulevard
Location
416 Goldenbelt Boulevard
Junction City KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
JC's BBQ & Grill
Full-service sports bar and grill located off I-70 in Junction City, KS serving local BBQ favorites, burgers, sandwiches and more.
Milford Tropics
Come in and enjoy!
Guilty Biscuit
Get Guilty Biscuit your way - indoor dine-in, patio dine-in, carry out, curbside or delivery! Order up your favorites – weekend breakfast specials, biscuit sandwiches, and our lighter 'Less Guilty' culinary creations.