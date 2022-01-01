Go
Champs Bar & Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

287 Main St • $

Avg 4.4 (586 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Wrap$8.75
Bronco Burger$10.75
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.75
All Meat Burrito$10.00
Breaded Mushrooms$7.75
Mushroom Burger$7.75
Cheeseburger$6.75
Chicken Tenders$8.75
Boneless Wings$7.75
Champs Burger$8.75
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

287 Main St

Coopersville MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

