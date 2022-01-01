Fosko Coffee Barre

COFFEE, CREPES, COCKTAILS, & MORE

At Fosko, we consider ourselves the pride of Palafox. Located in the heart of downtown Pensacola, Fosko is the premiere place to satisfy your cravings. We serve fresh brewed coffee from our advanced Seraphim pour over system. Our variety of handcrafted lattes and espresso drinks are made on beautiful, classic, Elektra Belle Epoque espresso machines. We serve different kinds of house made cold brew, including our own nitro cold brew on tap. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in our cold blended frappes, while those looking to shape up can try one of our famous FIT frappes with caffeine, protein, and less than a gram of sugar. We also offer a selection of hot chocolates, teas, and smoothies for non-coffee drinkers.

