Champs Rotisserie & Seafood
Come in and enjoy! We are a Dinner House that specializes in rotisserie Ribs and Chicken. We also specialize in many different, but popular Fish Dishes. Check our daily specials. Enjoy our patio year around. Dine inside by our cozy fireplace. Enjoy a drink from our fully stocked bar.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
20515 Mack Avenue • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
20515 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods MI
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
