Champy's

Find us Monday through Friday from 4:30 am to 8:30 am below Kealakehe High School on Ane K Highway with $5 bentos, musubis, and drinks. From 11am to 4pm, find us at Keauhou Harbor serving snacks made in Hawaii.

Popular Items

Breakfast Bento 1 - Rice, Egg, Bacon$5.00
Rice, Egg, Bacon
Location

74-5576 PAWAI PL #J PMB 700

KAILUA KONA HI

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
