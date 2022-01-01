Champy's
Find us Monday through Friday from 4:30 am to 8:30 am below Kealakehe High School on Ane K Highway with $5 bentos, musubis, and drinks. From 11am to 4pm, find us at Keauhou Harbor serving snacks made in Hawaii.
74-5576 PAWAI PL #J PMB 700
KAILUA KONA HI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
