Seafood
Steakhouses

Chanderson's Steak & Seafood

Open today 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

11851 NY-16

YORKSHIRE, NY 14173

Popular Items

Sesame Salmon Salad$14.00
grilled Norwegian salmon over fresh greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, oranges & crispy wontons. Mandarin sesame dressing & garlic bread
Two Chicken Tenders$6.75
two chicken tenders. choice of side, dessert and beverage included.
(Lg) Breaded Fish$14.00
North Atlantic haddock, breaded & deep fried. Includes choice of potato, coleslaw & dinner roll
Petite Filet$29.00
two 4 ounce medallions of our most tender cut of lean beef
Giant Pub Pretzel$12.00
1.5 pound German style soft pretzel. basted in garlic butter, topped with coarse salt. served with whole grain mustard dip and house - made beer cheese.
Whiskey Burger$14.00
half pound angus burger, caramelized onions, pineapple, bacon, cheddar cheese and whiskey sauce on a soft pretzel roll
(Sm) Beer Battered Fish Fry$10.00
North Atlantic haddock, beer battered & deep fried. Includes choice of potato, coleslaw & dinner roll
(Lg) Beer Battered Fish Fry$14.00
North Atlantic haddock, beer battered & deep fried. Includes choice of potato, coleslaw & dinner roll
Pretzel & Chic Sandwich$13.00
breaded chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar cheese, honey-mustard on a soft pretzel roll.
Chicken Tenders$12.50
Four breaded chicken tenders, shaken in choice of sauce. Hot, medium, mild, bbq, or parmesan-garlic. served with French Fries
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

11851 NY-16, YORKSHIRE NY 14173

Directions

