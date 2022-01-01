Chandler restaurants you'll love
Chandler's top cuisines
Must-try Chandler restaurants
Chompie's - Chandler
3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Popular items
|Original Breakfast Bagel
|$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
|BBQ Brisket
|$16.99
Sliced BBQ brisket with onion strings on a Sesame Brioche bun. Served with your choice of Side
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$8.99
Two eggs served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast. Add bacon, ham steak, chorizo, or turkey sausage for $3.00
Founding Fathers Kitchen
1050 West Ray Road, Chandler
|Popular items
|WEDGE SALAD
|$10.50
Crisp and cold iceberg with bacon, blu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, boiled egg quarters, blue cheese dressings
|KOREAN WINGS
|$12.50
1/2 dozen Korean Style, crispy batter tossed in a honey gochu soy sauce
|SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE
|$16.00
Braised, piled on toasted sourdough, with American and Swiss cheese and house aioli and fries
TACOS
Someburros
5095 South Gilbert Road, Chandler
|Popular items
|Crudo Burro
|$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler
|Popular items
|Company Combo
|$17.99
Pepperoni - Fresh Tomatoes - Green Peppers - Mushrooms - Onions - Sausage
|Joe's
|$0.85
|24" Pizza
|$37.99
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crust Simply Italian Chandler
10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Popular items
|Long Island Special
|$13.00
|Fried Calamari
|$12.50
|Meat Lasagna
|$18.50
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler
|Popular items
|Grass Fed Burger
|$14.00
Chive Aioli / Red Onion Marmalade / Heirloom Tomato / Arugula / White Cheddar / Noble Buttermilk Bun
GFO KO
|Cherish Chicken Club
|$14.50
All Natural Chicken Breast / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Tillamook White Cheddar / Butter Lettuce / Heirloom Tomato / Chive Aioli / Noble Focaccia Bread
|Vegan Impossible Burger
|$14.50
Butter Lettuce / Tomato Jam / Avocado / Shaved Red Onion / Chive Veganaise / Noble Vegan Bun
GFO DF V
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Popular items
|Canzilla Winter Warmer
|$14.25
SanTan’s annual Winter Warmer ale Winter Warmer is the first specialty beer ever brewed at SanTan Brewing! Arizona orange blossom honey is added before it is spiced with fresh ginger. Preferred by Santa over a glass of milk!
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$14.25
country fried chicken breast | hot sauce + pickle juice slaw | sweet + spicy glaze | mayo | brioche bun
|Chipotle Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.25
house smoked chipotle bacon | pepper jack | aged white cheddar | chile lime mayo | lettuce | tomato | red onion | brioche bun
Charm Thai Cuisine
11 W Boston St, Chandler
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao)
|$13.50
Stir fried wide fresh rice noodle , yellow onion ,bell pepper ,broccoli ,light on bean sprout in basil leaves garlic sauce
|LUNCH - Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
|Yellow Curry
|$13.50
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
11 W Boston St Suite 1, Chandler
|Popular items
|Brisket Jalapeno Mac Cheese
|$16.00
Homemade cheese sauce blend on cavatappi noodles loaded with smoked brisket, grilled jalapenos and topped with a light dust of parmesan cheese!
|Pigs Blanket
|$13.50
Enticing mini hot dog franks wrapped and baked in a pastry blanket, served
with an exquisite honey mustard dressing and delightful cheese drizzle.
|Wings
|$14.50
BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant
98 S San Marcos Place, Chandler
|Popular items
|The Prime
|$17.50
Sliced Prime Rib, Garlic Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Asiago, Creamy Horseradish
|Brussels
|$17.00
Sauteed Crispy Brussels, Pomegranate Seeds, bacon
|The Brie
|$16.50
Apples, Brie, Fig Jam, Crispy Prosciutto
Big Acai Bowls - AZ Food Truck
2422 East Remington Place, Chandler
|Popular items
|Sorbet Mix CLASSIC
|$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic sorbet mix bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with your choice of sorbet bases and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
|Acai CLASSIC
|$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
|OATMEAL CLASSIC
|$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic warm oats bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with a warm oats base and topped with banana and additional toppings of your choice.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Popular items
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.00
Zesty marinara & herbed panko crumbs
|Parmigiana Entrée
Italian classic with fresh mozzarella. Served with spaghetti
|Alfredo
|$19.00
Fettuccine, blackened chicken
& Parmesan
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law Irish Pub
58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Popular items
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$15.75
Perfectly smoked steak, mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato and balsamic vinaigrette.
|Pie of The Shephard's
|$16.75
Tender slow cooked beef layered with buttery Yukon mashed potatoes and our beefy gravy, topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and homemade puff pastry.
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$15.75
A massive helping of Murphy’s corned beef with braised green cabbage and tender potatoes served with Murphy’s toast and
dijon mustard butter.
Tott's Asian Diner
4030 W Ray Rd, Chandler
|Popular items
|Cheese Puffs
|$6.50
Crispy wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese, krab meat and scallions.
|Sweet and Sour
|$11.25
Battered and fried, green and red bell pepper, pineapple and onion in our house made sweet and sour sauce.
|Spring Rolls
|$4.50
Crispy veggie egg rolls
Chop -Chandler
2625 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 1, Chandler
|Popular items
|*Wedge
|$14.00
Baby Iceberg, Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion, Egg.
|Meatball Appetizer
|$15.00
2 House Meatballs in House Vodka Sauce. Served with grilled bread.
|Broccoli
|$10.00
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BKD's Backyard Joint
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler
|Popular items
|California Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Ancho Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Chipotle Aioli, Avacado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Provolone Cheese, wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla
|Buffalo Chicken Bacon Fries
|$11.50
French Fries, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Aged Cheddar, Ancho Ranch, Crispy Buffalo Chicken and Green Onion
|Pretzel
|$9.75
Jumbo Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese Sauce
HobNob
7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
|$7.45
Steak fries layered with cheddar and jack cheese and bacon bits topped with sour cream.
|Cheese Curds
|$6.95
All the way from Wisconsin. Beer battered white cheddar cheese pieces, deep-fried and served with marinara sauce.
|Itailain Beef
|$10.95
Chicago Style Italian Beef served "wet' on a toasted roll with melted Mozzarella and a side of Giardiniera.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Popular items
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
|(2) Pancake
|$7.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
|Brioche French Toast
|$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler
|Popular items
|18" Cheese Pizza
|$14.89
Traditional cheese pizza. Toppings extra
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$12.49
Fettucine noodles with homemade Alfredo sauce
|Original Muffins (Dozen)
|$12.59
Ham, ground beef, sausage, mozzarella served with marinara sauce
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler
|Popular items
|Thai Dumplings--
|$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Basil Chandler
4929 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
|Thai Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Fried Rice
|$5.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pedal Haus Brewery
95 W Boston St, Chandler
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese Burger
|$15.00
topped with aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced onion, sliced tomato, Haus dressing, & pickles
|1 lb of Cauliflower Wings *Vegan
|$9.00
1 lb of our Vegan Cauliflower Wings tossed in one of our Haus vegan sauces, Cajun dry rub, or served naked.
|Haus Mac 'N' Cheese
|$12.00
white cheddar, beer cheese, cavatappi pasta, herbs
Even Stevens Sandwiches
11 W Boston Ave, Chandler
|Popular items
|Do Gouda
|$11.50
Shaved New York steak, smoked Gouda, sweet onion marmalade, red onion, greens, sourdough
|Mihami Vice
|$10.75
Roasted pork, ham, creamy mustard, Swiss, pickle spears, baguette
|BLT Chopped
|$9.75
BLT Chopped: Chopped iceberg, chopped bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, grape toma-toes, kettle chips, cracked black pepper, ranch dressing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler
|Popular items
|Fish-n-Chip Basket
|$14.00
|10 Wings
|$15.00
|French Dip
|$13.50
SUSHI • NOODLES • STEAKS
Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant
2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14, Chandler
|Popular items
|Salmon / Sake Nigiri
|$8.00
2 pieces. A slice of raw salmon (sake) on top of sushi rice.
|Citrus Roll
|$18.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, lemon, ponzu with soy paper inside, topped with hamachi, sriracha and scallion.
|California Roll
|$6.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with imitation crab, cucumber and avocado with nori seaweed inside.
La Ristra
140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Popular items
|Elote
|$7.75
roasted corn | creme Mexicana | cotija cheese | tajin pepper | lime
|Fajitas
|$17.75
Mesquite marinated steak, chicken or shrimp. Served with flour tortillas and a side of sour cream and guacamole. Served w/ 2 sides of your choice
|3 Generation Tacos
|$13.25
soft corn tortillas | (1) shredded beef | (1) chicken | (1) adovada pork | pico de gallo | poblano dressing | two sides
BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
241 S Oregon St, Chandler
|Popular items
|Al Pastor
|$4.50
|Cuban Crisis Taco
|$4.95
|Carnitas
|$4.50
SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI
Rock Lobster
2475 W. Queen Creek, Chandler
|Popular items
|KIG
|$18.00
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Jalapeños, Eel Sauce, Spicy Aioli 8pieces
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN
|$16.00
GRILLED CHICKEN WITH SWEET TERIYAKI SAUCE, OVER RICE
|SPICY SALMON
|$8.00
SPICY SALMON MIX AND CUCUMBER
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Popular items
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
|Caesar Roasted Chicken
|$14.95
Roasted chicken, ciabatta croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese, fresh crisp romaine, arugula & radicchio spring mix.
Served with Caesar dressing.
*Items are served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*
|Carnitas Salad Bowl
|$15.95
Freshly seared pork carnitas and roasted Tomatillo salsa circles a bed of steamed white rice drizzled with Sweet Chipotle dressing, cotija cheese, Tajin seasoning, marinated jicima, black beans, roasted corn, avocado and red bell peppers. Topped with Napa slaw & spring salad mix that has been tossed in Sweet Chipotle dressing and Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
- 2