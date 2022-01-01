Chandler restaurants you'll love

Chandler restaurants
Toast
  /
  Chandler

Must-try Chandler restaurants

Chompie's - Chandler image

 

Chompie's - Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Breakfast Bagel$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
BBQ Brisket$16.99
Sliced BBQ brisket with onion strings on a Sesame Brioche bun. Served with your choice of Side
Two Egg Breakfast$8.99
Two eggs served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast. Add bacon, ham steak, chorizo, or turkey sausage for $3.00
Chompie's - Chandler
Founding Fathers Kitchen image

 

Founding Fathers Kitchen

1050 West Ray Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WEDGE SALAD$10.50
Crisp and cold iceberg with bacon, blu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, boiled egg quarters, blue cheese dressings
KOREAN WINGS$12.50
1/2 dozen Korean Style, crispy batter tossed in a honey gochu soy sauce
SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE$16.00
Braised, piled on toasted sourdough, with American and Swiss cheese and house aioli and fries
Founding Fathers Kitchen
Someburros image

TACOS

Someburros

5095 South Gilbert Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crudo Burro$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Someburros
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices

4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Company Combo$17.99
Pepperoni - Fresh Tomatoes - Green Peppers - Mushrooms - Onions - Sausage
Joe's$0.85
24" Pizza$37.99
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
Crust Simply Italian Chandler image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crust Simply Italian Chandler

10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Long Island Special$13.00
Fried Calamari$12.50
Meat Lasagna$18.50
Crust Simply Italian Chandler
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grass Fed Burger$14.00
Chive Aioli / Red Onion Marmalade / Heirloom Tomato / Arugula / White Cheddar / Noble Buttermilk Bun
GFO KO
Cherish Chicken Club$14.50
All Natural Chicken Breast / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Tillamook White Cheddar / Butter Lettuce / Heirloom Tomato / Chive Aioli / Noble Focaccia Bread
Vegan Impossible Burger$14.50
Butter Lettuce / Tomato Jam / Avocado / Shaved Red Onion / Chive Veganaise / Noble Vegan Bun
GFO DF V
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House image

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Canzilla Winter Warmer$14.25
SanTan’s annual Winter Warmer ale Winter Warmer is the first specialty beer ever brewed at SanTan Brewing! Arizona orange blossom honey is added before it is spiced with fresh ginger. Preferred by Santa over a glass of milk!
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.25
country fried chicken breast | hot sauce + pickle juice slaw | sweet + spicy glaze | mayo | brioche bun
Chipotle Bacon Cheeseburger$15.25
house smoked chipotle bacon | pepper jack | aged white cheddar | chile lime mayo | lettuce | tomato | red onion | brioche bun
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
Charm Thai Cuisine image

 

Charm Thai Cuisine

11 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao)$13.50
Stir fried wide fresh rice noodle , yellow onion ,bell pepper ,broccoli ,light on bean sprout in basil leaves garlic sauce
LUNCH - Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Yellow Curry$13.50
Charm Thai Cuisine
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern image

 

Bourbon Jacks American Tavern

11 W Boston St Suite 1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Jalapeno Mac Cheese$16.00
Homemade cheese sauce blend on cavatappi noodles loaded with smoked brisket, grilled jalapenos and topped with a light dust of parmesan cheese!
Pigs Blanket$13.50
Enticing mini hot dog franks wrapped and baked in a pastry blanket, served
with an exquisite honey mustard dressing and delightful cheese drizzle.
Wings$14.50
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant image

 

BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant

98 S San Marcos Place, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Prime$17.50
Sliced Prime Rib, Garlic Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Asiago, Creamy Horseradish
Brussels$17.00
Sauteed Crispy Brussels, Pomegranate Seeds, bacon
The Brie$16.50
Apples, Brie, Fig Jam, Crispy Prosciutto
BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant
Big Acai Bowls - AZ Food Truck image

 

Big Acai Bowls - AZ Food Truck

2422 East Remington Place, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sorbet Mix CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic sorbet mix bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with your choice of sorbet bases and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
OATMEAL CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic warm oats bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with a warm oats base and topped with banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Big Acai Bowls - AZ Food Truck
Stone & Vine Urban Italian image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
Zesty marinara & herbed panko crumbs
Parmigiana Entrée
Italian classic with fresh mozzarella. Served with spaghetti
Alfredo$19.00
Fettuccine, blackened chicken
& Parmesan
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
Murphy's Law Irish Pub image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law Irish Pub

58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Steak Salad$15.75
Perfectly smoked steak, mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato and balsamic vinaigrette.
Pie of The Shephard's$16.75
Tender slow cooked beef layered with buttery Yukon mashed potatoes and our beefy gravy, topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and homemade puff pastry.
Corned Beef & Cabbage$15.75
A massive helping of Murphy’s corned beef with braised green cabbage and tender potatoes served with Murphy’s toast and
dijon mustard butter.
Murphy's Law Irish Pub
Tott's Asian Diner image

 

Tott's Asian Diner

4030 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (4358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Puffs$6.50
Crispy wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese, krab meat and scallions.
Sweet and Sour$11.25
Battered and fried, green and red bell pepper, pineapple and onion in our house made sweet and sour sauce.
Spring Rolls$4.50
Crispy veggie egg rolls
Tott's Asian Diner
Consumer pic

 

Chop -Chandler

2625 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 1, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Wedge$14.00
Baby Iceberg, Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion, Egg.
Meatball Appetizer$15.00
2 House Meatballs in House Vodka Sauce. Served with grilled bread.
Broccoli$10.00
Chop -Chandler
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
California Chicken Wrap$16.00
Ancho Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Chipotle Aioli, Avacado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Provolone Cheese, wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Bacon Fries$11.50
French Fries, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Aged Cheddar, Ancho Ranch, Crispy Buffalo Chicken and Green Onion
Pretzel$9.75
Jumbo Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese Sauce
BKD's Backyard Joint
HobNob image

 

HobNob

7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Fries$7.45
Steak fries layered with cheddar and jack cheese and bacon bits topped with sour cream.
Cheese Curds$6.95
All the way from Wisconsin. Beer battered white cheddar cheese pieces, deep-fried and served with marinara sauce.
Itailain Beef$10.95
Chicago Style Italian Beef served "wet' on a toasted roll with melted Mozzarella and a side of Giardiniera.
HobNob
Over Easy image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (1143 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Egg Breakfast$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
(2) Pancake$7.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
Brioche French Toast$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
Over Easy
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
18" Cheese Pizza$14.89
Traditional cheese pizza. Toppings extra
Fettuccine Alfredo$12.49
Fettucine noodles with homemade Alfredo sauce
Original Muffins (Dozen)$12.59
Ham, ground beef, sausage, mozzarella served with marinara sauce
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler

Avg 4.6 (3714 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Basil Chandler image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Basil Chandler

4929 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$12.00
Thai Fried Rice$12.00
Fried Rice$5.00
Thai Basil Chandler
Pedal Haus Brewery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pedal Haus Brewery

95 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheese Burger$15.00
topped with aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced onion, sliced tomato, Haus dressing, & pickles
1 lb of Cauliflower Wings *Vegan$9.00
1 lb of our Vegan Cauliflower Wings tossed in one of our Haus vegan sauces, Cajun dry rub, or served naked.
Haus Mac 'N' Cheese$12.00
white cheddar, beer cheese, cavatappi pasta, herbs
Pedal Haus Brewery
Even Stevens Sandwiches image

 

Even Stevens Sandwiches

11 W Boston Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Do Gouda$11.50
Shaved New York steak, smoked Gouda, sweet onion marmalade, red onion, greens, sourdough
Mihami Vice$10.75
Roasted pork, ham, creamy mustard, Swiss, pickle spears, baguette
BLT Chopped$9.75
BLT Chopped: Chopped iceberg, chopped bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, grape toma-toes, kettle chips, cracked black pepper, ranch dressing.
Even Stevens Sandwiches
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish-n-Chip Basket$14.00
10 Wings$15.00
French Dip$13.50
Fat Willy's
Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI • NOODLES • STEAKS

Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant

2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (2156 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon / Sake Nigiri$8.00
2 pieces. A slice of raw salmon (sake) on top of sushi rice.
Citrus Roll$18.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, lemon, ponzu with soy paper inside, topped with hamachi, sriracha and scallion.
California Roll$6.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with imitation crab, cucumber and avocado with nori seaweed inside.
Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Elote$7.75
roasted corn | creme Mexicana | cotija cheese | tajin pepper | lime
Fajitas$17.75
Mesquite marinated steak, chicken or shrimp. Served with flour tortillas and a side of sour cream and guacamole. Served w/ 2 sides of your choice
3 Generation Tacos$13.25
soft corn tortillas | (1) shredded beef | (1) chicken | (1) adovada pork | pico de gallo | poblano dressing | two sides
La Ristra
Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders image

BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders

241 S Oregon St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (2459 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Al Pastor$4.50
Cuban Crisis Taco$4.95
Carnitas$4.50
Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
Rock Lobster image

SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI

Rock Lobster

2475 W. Queen Creek, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KIG$18.00
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Jalapeños, Eel Sauce, Spicy Aioli 8pieces
TERIYAKI CHICKEN$16.00
GRILLED CHICKEN WITH SWEET TERIYAKI SAUCE, OVER RICE
SPICY SALMON$8.00
SPICY SALMON MIX AND CUCUMBER
Rock Lobster
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
Caesar Roasted Chicken$14.95
Roasted chicken, ciabatta croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese, fresh crisp romaine, arugula & radicchio spring mix.
Served with Caesar dressing.
*Items are served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*
Carnitas Salad Bowl$15.95
Freshly seared pork carnitas and roasted Tomatillo salsa circles a bed of steamed white rice drizzled with Sweet Chipotle dressing, cotija cheese, Tajin seasoning, marinated jicima, black beans, roasted corn, avocado and red bell peppers. Topped with Napa slaw & spring salad mix that has been tossed in Sweet Chipotle dressing and Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Forum Cafe image

 

Forum Cafe

2301 S Stearman Dr, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Wrap$9.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, ham or sausage, hashbrowns and cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of Pico de Gallo.
Grilled Turkey BLT$9.00
Chicken Wings$10.00
More about Forum Cafe

