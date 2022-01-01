Chandler American restaurants you'll love

Chandler restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Chandler

Founding Fathers Kitchen image

 

Founding Fathers Kitchen

1050 West Ray Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KOREAN WINGS$12.50
1/2 dozen Korean Style, crispy batter tossed in a honey gochu soy sauce
WEDGE SALAD$10.50
Crisp and cold iceberg with bacon, blu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, boiled egg quarters, blue cheese dressings
SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE$16.00
Braised, piled on toasted sourdough, with American and Swiss cheese and house aioli and fries
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Impossible Burger$14.50
Butter Lettuce / Tomato Jam / Avocado / Shaved Red Onion / Chive Veganaise / Noble Vegan Bun
GFO DF V
Avocado Toast$8.00
Noble Country Bread / Olive Oil and Lime Mashed Avocado / Diced Hard Boiled Egg / Heirloom Tomato / Caper Ash
GFO DF VEG KO
Cherish Chicken Club$14.50
All Natural Chicken Breast / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Tillamook White Cheddar / Butter Lettuce / Heirloom Tomato / Chive Aioli / Noble Focaccia Bread
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern image

 

Bourbon Jacks American Tavern

11 W Boston St Suite 1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pigs Blanket$13.50
Enticing mini hot dog franks wrapped and baked in a pastry blanket, served
with an exquisite honey mustard dressing and delightful cheese drizzle.
Brisket Jalapeno Mac Cheese$16.00
Homemade cheese sauce blend on cavatappi noodles loaded with smoked brisket, grilled jalapenos and topped with a light dust of parmesan cheese!
Big Ole Fry Board$16.50
Consumer pic

 

Chop -Chandler

2625 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 1, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Appetizer$15.00
2 House Meatballs in House Vodka Sauce. Served with grilled bread.
^Herb Chicken$27.00
*Cheese Burger$19.00
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Custom Burger$15.00
House Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Smoked Aged Chedder Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Kids Chicken Tenders *$8.00
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES
Smoked Backyard Meatloaf$17.00
Mesquite Smoked Brisket Meatloaf, Garlic Mashed Potato, Charred Broccolini, Mushroom Demi and Crispy Fried Onions
HobNob image

 

HobNob

7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Itailain Beef$10.95
Chicago Style Italian Beef served "wet' on a toasted roll with melted Mozzarella and a side of Giardiniera.
Wings
Classic thick meaty chicken wings served with celery, carrots and ranch or bleu cheese.
Cheese Curds$6.95
All the way from Wisconsin. Beer battered white cheddar cheese pieces, deep-fried and served with marinara sauce.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seared Ahi Salad$17.95
Ahi tuna filet, seared rare with Cajun spices. Arugula, radicchio, Napa slaw & spring salad mix combined with red
bell peppers, cucumbers, mangos, soy glaze. Served with Wasabi Ginger Vinaigrette.
Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
12 Boneless Killer Wings$15.95
BONELESS WINGS
Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / BBQ CILANTRO LIME /
NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
The Parlay image

 

The Parlay

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Wings$15.00
one pound of wings served with your choice of sauce:
Buffalo | Honey BBQ | Asian Zing | Mango Habanero
Steak Bites$13.00
beef tenderloin tips with balsamic reduction & micro greens served over flat fries
Baked Pretzels w/ Cheese Fondue$11.00
two jumbo baked pretzel rolls served with a red dragon cheddar & fontina fondue
Ginger Monkey image

PASTA • TACOS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ginger Monkey

135 W Ocotillo Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (1041 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GM Wings$15.99
The Living Room - Chandler image

 

The Living Room - Chandler

2475 W. Queen Creek Suite 9, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
