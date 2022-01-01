Chandler American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Chandler
More about Founding Fathers Kitchen
Founding Fathers Kitchen
1050 West Ray Road, Chandler
|Popular items
|KOREAN WINGS
|$12.50
1/2 dozen Korean Style, crispy batter tossed in a honey gochu soy sauce
|WEDGE SALAD
|$10.50
Crisp and cold iceberg with bacon, blu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, boiled egg quarters, blue cheese dressings
|SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE
|$16.00
Braised, piled on toasted sourdough, with American and Swiss cheese and house aioli and fries
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler
|Popular items
|Vegan Impossible Burger
|$14.50
Butter Lettuce / Tomato Jam / Avocado / Shaved Red Onion / Chive Veganaise / Noble Vegan Bun
GFO DF V
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
Noble Country Bread / Olive Oil and Lime Mashed Avocado / Diced Hard Boiled Egg / Heirloom Tomato / Caper Ash
GFO DF VEG KO
|Cherish Chicken Club
|$14.50
All Natural Chicken Breast / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Tillamook White Cheddar / Butter Lettuce / Heirloom Tomato / Chive Aioli / Noble Focaccia Bread
More about Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
11 W Boston St Suite 1, Chandler
|Popular items
|Pigs Blanket
|$13.50
Enticing mini hot dog franks wrapped and baked in a pastry blanket, served
with an exquisite honey mustard dressing and delightful cheese drizzle.
|Brisket Jalapeno Mac Cheese
|$16.00
Homemade cheese sauce blend on cavatappi noodles loaded with smoked brisket, grilled jalapenos and topped with a light dust of parmesan cheese!
|Big Ole Fry Board
|$16.50
More about Chop -Chandler
Chop -Chandler
2625 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 1, Chandler
|Popular items
|Meatball Appetizer
|$15.00
2 House Meatballs in House Vodka Sauce. Served with grilled bread.
|^Herb Chicken
|$27.00
|*Cheese Burger
|$19.00
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BKD's Backyard Joint
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler
|Popular items
|BYO Custom Burger
|$15.00
House Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Smoked Aged Chedder Cheese on a Brioche Bun
|Kids Chicken Tenders *
|$8.00
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES
|Smoked Backyard Meatloaf
|$17.00
Mesquite Smoked Brisket Meatloaf, Garlic Mashed Potato, Charred Broccolini, Mushroom Demi and Crispy Fried Onions
More about HobNob
HobNob
7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER
|Popular items
|Itailain Beef
|$10.95
Chicago Style Italian Beef served "wet' on a toasted roll with melted Mozzarella and a side of Giardiniera.
|Wings
Classic thick meaty chicken wings served with celery, carrots and ranch or bleu cheese.
|Cheese Curds
|$6.95
All the way from Wisconsin. Beer battered white cheddar cheese pieces, deep-fried and served with marinara sauce.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Popular items
|Seared Ahi Salad
|$17.95
Ahi tuna filet, seared rare with Cajun spices. Arugula, radicchio, Napa slaw & spring salad mix combined with red
bell peppers, cucumbers, mangos, soy glaze. Served with Wasabi Ginger Vinaigrette.
|Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
|12 Boneless Killer Wings
|$15.95
BONELESS WINGS
Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / BBQ CILANTRO LIME /
NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
More about The Parlay
The Parlay
1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler
|Popular items
|Grilled Wings
|$15.00
one pound of wings served with your choice of sauce:
Buffalo | Honey BBQ | Asian Zing | Mango Habanero
|Steak Bites
|$13.00
beef tenderloin tips with balsamic reduction & micro greens served over flat fries
|Baked Pretzels w/ Cheese Fondue
|$11.00
two jumbo baked pretzel rolls served with a red dragon cheddar & fontina fondue
More about Ginger Monkey
PASTA • TACOS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ginger Monkey
135 W Ocotillo Rd, Chandler
|Popular items
|GM Wings
|$15.99