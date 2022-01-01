Chandler sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Chandler

Chompie's - Chandler image

 

Chompie's - Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Monte Cristo$15.99
Oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, bacon, and Swiss cheese. Dipped in batter, fried crisp, and served with strawberry jam. Served with your choice of Side
Original Breakfast Bagel$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
Wall Street Bagel$9.99
Plain Cream Cheese, Slice Nova Lox, Tomato, and Red Onion
More about Chompie's - Chandler
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices

4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnivore$17.99
Pepperoni - Salami - Meatballs - Sausage - Canadian Bacon
12 Fried Traditional Wings$16.59
6 Fried Traditional Wings$8.29
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Impossible Burger$14.50
Butter Lettuce / Tomato Jam / Avocado / Shaved Red Onion / Chive Veganaise / Noble Vegan Bun
GFO DF V
Avocado Toast$8.00
Noble Country Bread / Olive Oil and Lime Mashed Avocado / Diced Hard Boiled Egg / Heirloom Tomato / Caper Ash
GFO DF VEG KO
Cherish Chicken Club$14.50
All Natural Chicken Breast / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Tillamook White Cheddar / Butter Lettuce / Heirloom Tomato / Chive Aioli / Noble Focaccia Bread
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
HobNob image

 

HobNob

7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Itailain Beef$10.95
Chicago Style Italian Beef served "wet' on a toasted roll with melted Mozzarella and a side of Giardiniera.
Wings
Classic thick meaty chicken wings served with celery, carrots and ranch or bleu cheese.
Cheese Curds$6.95
All the way from Wisconsin. Beer battered white cheddar cheese pieces, deep-fried and served with marinara sauce.
More about HobNob
Pedal Haus Brewery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pedal Haus Brewery

95 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Large warm pretzel, maple butter, & haus mustard. Add a side of Biere Blanche Beer Cheese for only $2
1 lb of Cauliflower Wings *Vegan$9.00
1 lb of our Vegan Cauliflower Wings tossed in one of our Haus vegan sauces, Cajun dry rub, or served naked.
Classic Cheese Burger$15.00
topped with aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced onion, sliced tomato, Haus dressing, & pickles
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

4960 S Gilbert Rd Ste B10, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (2049 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bianco$26.90
Olive oil, ricotta, provolone, romano and mozzarella
Capo$28.20
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted onions and roasted mushrooms
Roasted Wings - 10 pc$19.80
Oven roasted marinated chicken wings
More about ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

