Chandler sandwich spots you'll love

Chompie's - Chandler
3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Monte Cristo
|$15.99
Oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, bacon, and Swiss cheese. Dipped in batter, fried crisp, and served with strawberry jam. Served with your choice of Side
|Original Breakfast Bagel
|$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
|Wall Street Bagel
|$9.99
Plain Cream Cheese, Slice Nova Lox, Tomato, and Red Onion
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler
|Carnivore
|$17.99
Pepperoni - Salami - Meatballs - Sausage - Canadian Bacon
|12 Fried Traditional Wings
|$16.59
|6 Fried Traditional Wings
|$8.29
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler
|Vegan Impossible Burger
|$14.50
Butter Lettuce / Tomato Jam / Avocado / Shaved Red Onion / Chive Veganaise / Noble Vegan Bun
GFO DF V
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
Noble Country Bread / Olive Oil and Lime Mashed Avocado / Diced Hard Boiled Egg / Heirloom Tomato / Caper Ash
GFO DF VEG KO
|Cherish Chicken Club
|$14.50
All Natural Chicken Breast / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Tillamook White Cheddar / Butter Lettuce / Heirloom Tomato / Chive Aioli / Noble Focaccia Bread
HobNob
7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER
|Itailain Beef
|$10.95
Chicago Style Italian Beef served "wet' on a toasted roll with melted Mozzarella and a side of Giardiniera.
|Wings
Classic thick meaty chicken wings served with celery, carrots and ranch or bleu cheese.
|Cheese Curds
|$6.95
All the way from Wisconsin. Beer battered white cheddar cheese pieces, deep-fried and served with marinara sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pedal Haus Brewery
95 W Boston St, Chandler
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
Large warm pretzel, maple butter, & haus mustard. Add a side of Biere Blanche Beer Cheese for only $2
|1 lb of Cauliflower Wings *Vegan
|$9.00
1 lb of our Vegan Cauliflower Wings tossed in one of our Haus vegan sauces, Cajun dry rub, or served naked.
|Classic Cheese Burger
|$15.00
topped with aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced onion, sliced tomato, Haus dressing, & pickles
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza
4960 S Gilbert Rd Ste B10, Chandler
|Bianco
|$26.90
Olive oil, ricotta, provolone, romano and mozzarella
|Capo
|$28.20
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted onions and roasted mushrooms
|Roasted Wings - 10 pc
|$19.80
Oven roasted marinated chicken wings