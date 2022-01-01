Chandler gastropubs you'll love
Must-try gastropubs in Chandler
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
Popular items
Seared Ahi Salad
$17.95
Ahi tuna filet, seared rare with Cajun spices. Arugula, radicchio, Napa slaw & spring salad mix combined with red
bell peppers, cucumbers, mangos, soy glaze. Served with Wasabi Ginger Vinaigrette.
Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad
$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
12 Boneless Killer Wings
$15.95
BONELESS WINGS
Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / BBQ CILANTRO LIME /
NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
The Parlay
1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler
Popular items
Grilled Wings
$15.00
one pound of wings served with your choice of sauce:
Buffalo | Honey BBQ | Asian Zing | Mango Habanero
Steak Bites
$13.00
beef tenderloin tips with balsamic reduction & micro greens served over flat fries
Baked Pretzels w/ Cheese Fondue
$11.00
two jumbo baked pretzel rolls served with a red dragon cheddar & fontina fondue