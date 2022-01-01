Chandler gastropubs you'll love

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Must-try gastropubs in Chandler

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seared Ahi Salad$17.95
Ahi tuna filet, seared rare with Cajun spices. Arugula, radicchio, Napa slaw & spring salad mix combined with red
bell peppers, cucumbers, mangos, soy glaze. Served with Wasabi Ginger Vinaigrette.
Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
12 Boneless Killer Wings$15.95
BONELESS WINGS
Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / BBQ CILANTRO LIME /
NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
The Parlay image

 

The Parlay

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Wings$15.00
one pound of wings served with your choice of sauce:
Buffalo | Honey BBQ | Asian Zing | Mango Habanero
Steak Bites$13.00
beef tenderloin tips with balsamic reduction & micro greens served over flat fries
Baked Pretzels w/ Cheese Fondue$11.00
two jumbo baked pretzel rolls served with a red dragon cheddar & fontina fondue
More about The Parlay
The Perch image

 

The Perch

232 S Wall Street, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Perch

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chandler

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Salmon

Pretzels

Carne Asada

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Map

More near Chandler to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston