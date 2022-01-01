Chandler Italian restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crust Simply Italian Chandler
10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Popular items
|Penne alla Vodka
|$17.00
|Fried Calamari
|$12.50
|Long Island Special
|$13.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Popular items
|Lazy Lasagna
|$21.00
Pappardelle, bolognese, ricotta, herbed
panko crumbs & cracked pepper
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.00
Zesty marinara & herbed panko crumbs
|Create Your Own Pizza
|$15.00
Includes tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & 2 toppings of your choice.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$12.49
Fettucine noodles with homemade Alfredo sauce
|18" Cheese Pizza
|$14.89
Traditional cheese pizza. Toppings extra
|Original Muffins (Dozen)
|$12.59
Ham, ground beef, sausage, mozzarella served with marinara sauce
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Tuscan Kale
|$12.00
Parmesan Romano, herbed panko crumbs, golden raisins & pine nuts in a lemon vinaigrette
|Create Your Own Pizza
|$15.00
Includes tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & 2 toppings of your choice.
|Piccata
White wine lemon butter sauce & capers.
Served with Parmesan risotto