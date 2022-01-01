Chandler Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Chandler

Someburros image

TACOS

Someburros

5095 South Gilbert Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Someburros Bowl$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
More about Someburros
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Custom Burger$15.00
House Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Smoked Aged Chedder Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Kids Chicken Tenders *$8.00
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES
Smoked Backyard Meatloaf$17.00
Mesquite Smoked Brisket Meatloaf, Garlic Mashed Potato, Charred Broccolini, Mushroom Demi and Crispy Fried Onions
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Three Item Combo$16.25
3 menu items listed below, and 2 sides of your choice
Two Item Combo$13.25
2 menu items, and 2 sides of your choice
Stuffed Sopapillas$15.50
sopapillas | choice of meat | cheese | enchilada sauce | two sides
More about La Ristra
Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders image

BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders

241 S Oregon St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (2459 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Birria Queso$4.50
Al Pastor$4.50
Carne Asada Fries$13.00
More about Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

3461 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crudo Burro$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Some Burros
Tacos N More Mexican Grill image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$5.69
Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla
Quesadilla$7.99
Warm flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese and served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Loaded Burrito$8.84
Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo salsa in a warm flour tortilla
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
Adalberto's image

 

Adalberto's

3605 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (65 reviews)
Takeout
More about Adalberto's

