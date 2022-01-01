Chandler Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Chandler
TACOS
Someburros
5095 South Gilbert Road, Chandler
|Popular items
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Someburros Bowl
|$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BKD's Backyard Joint
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler
|Popular items
|BYO Custom Burger
|$15.00
House Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Smoked Aged Chedder Cheese on a Brioche Bun
|Kids Chicken Tenders *
|$8.00
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES
|Smoked Backyard Meatloaf
|$17.00
Mesquite Smoked Brisket Meatloaf, Garlic Mashed Potato, Charred Broccolini, Mushroom Demi and Crispy Fried Onions
La Ristra
140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Popular items
|Three Item Combo
|$16.25
3 menu items listed below, and 2 sides of your choice
|Two Item Combo
|$13.25
2 menu items, and 2 sides of your choice
|Stuffed Sopapillas
|$15.50
sopapillas | choice of meat | cheese | enchilada sauce | two sides
BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
241 S Oregon St, Chandler
|Popular items
|Birria Queso
|$4.50
|Al Pastor
|$4.50
|Carne Asada Fries
|$13.00
Some Burros
3461 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Popular items
|Crudo Burro
|$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.69
Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
Warm flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese and served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
|Loaded Burrito
|$8.84
Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo salsa in a warm flour tortilla