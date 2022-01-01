Chandler pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler
|Popular items
|Carnivore
|$17.99
Pepperoni - Salami - Meatballs - Sausage - Canadian Bacon
|12 Fried Traditional Wings
|$16.59
|6 Fried Traditional Wings
|$8.29
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crust Simply Italian Chandler
10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Popular items
|Penne alla Vodka
|$17.00
|Fried Calamari
|$12.50
|Long Island Special
|$13.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Popular items
|Lazy Lasagna
|$21.00
Pappardelle, bolognese, ricotta, herbed
panko crumbs & cracked pepper
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.00
Zesty marinara & herbed panko crumbs
|Create Your Own Pizza
|$15.00
Includes tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & 2 toppings of your choice.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$12.49
Fettucine noodles with homemade Alfredo sauce
|18" Cheese Pizza
|$14.89
Traditional cheese pizza. Toppings extra
|Original Muffins (Dozen)
|$12.59
Ham, ground beef, sausage, mozzarella served with marinara sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pedal Haus Brewery
95 W Boston St, Chandler
|Popular items
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
Large warm pretzel, maple butter, & haus mustard. Add a side of Biere Blanche Beer Cheese for only $2
|1 lb of Cauliflower Wings *Vegan
|$9.00
1 lb of our Vegan Cauliflower Wings tossed in one of our Haus vegan sauces, Cajun dry rub, or served naked.
|Classic Cheese Burger
|$15.00
topped with aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced onion, sliced tomato, Haus dressing, & pickles
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Tuscan Kale
|$12.00
Parmesan Romano, herbed panko crumbs, golden raisins & pine nuts in a lemon vinaigrette
|Create Your Own Pizza
|$15.00
Includes tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & 2 toppings of your choice.
|Piccata
White wine lemon butter sauce & capers.
Served with Parmesan risotto
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza
4960 S Gilbert Rd Ste B10, Chandler
|Popular items
|Bianco
|$26.90
Olive oil, ricotta, provolone, romano and mozzarella
|Capo
|$28.20
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted onions and roasted mushrooms
|Roasted Wings - 10 pc
|$19.80
Oven roasted marinated chicken wings