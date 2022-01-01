Chandler pizza restaurants you'll love

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices

4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnivore$17.99
Pepperoni - Salami - Meatballs - Sausage - Canadian Bacon
12 Fried Traditional Wings$16.59
6 Fried Traditional Wings$8.29
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
Crust Simply Italian Chandler image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crust Simply Italian Chandler

10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Penne alla Vodka$17.00
Fried Calamari$12.50
Long Island Special$13.00
More about Crust Simply Italian Chandler
Stone & Vine Urban Italian image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lazy Lasagna$21.00
Pappardelle, bolognese, ricotta, herbed
panko crumbs & cracked pepper
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
Zesty marinara & herbed panko crumbs
Create Your Own Pizza$15.00
Includes tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & 2 toppings of your choice.
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fettuccine Alfredo$12.49
Fettucine noodles with homemade Alfredo sauce
18" Cheese Pizza$14.89
Traditional cheese pizza. Toppings extra
Original Muffins (Dozen)$12.59
Ham, ground beef, sausage, mozzarella served with marinara sauce
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
Pedal Haus Brewery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pedal Haus Brewery

95 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Large warm pretzel, maple butter, & haus mustard. Add a side of Biere Blanche Beer Cheese for only $2
1 lb of Cauliflower Wings *Vegan$9.00
1 lb of our Vegan Cauliflower Wings tossed in one of our Haus vegan sauces, Cajun dry rub, or served naked.
Classic Cheese Burger$15.00
topped with aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced onion, sliced tomato, Haus dressing, & pickles
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
Sophia's Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuscan Kale$12.00
Parmesan Romano, herbed panko crumbs, golden raisins & pine nuts in a lemon vinaigrette
Create Your Own Pizza$15.00
Includes tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & 2 toppings of your choice.
Piccata
White wine lemon butter sauce & capers.
Served with Parmesan risotto
More about Sophia's Kitchen
ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

4960 S Gilbert Rd Ste B10, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (2049 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bianco$26.90
Olive oil, ricotta, provolone, romano and mozzarella
Capo$28.20
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted onions and roasted mushrooms
Roasted Wings - 10 pc$19.80
Oven roasted marinated chicken wings
More about ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

