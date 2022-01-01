Chandler Thai restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thai restaurants in Chandler
More about Charm Thai Cuisine
Charm Thai Cuisine
11 W Boston St, Chandler
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao)
|$13.50
Stir fried wide fresh rice noodle , yellow onion ,bell pepper ,broccoli ,light on bean sprout in basil leaves garlic sauce
|Pad See Ew
|$13.50
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.50
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler
|Popular items
|Thai Chowmein
|$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$11.00
Rice, egg, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
|Pad Prig Pao
|$11.00
Onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, and carrots in pad prig chili sauce.