Chandler Thai restaurants you'll love

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Must-try Thai restaurants in Chandler

Charm Thai Cuisine image

 

Charm Thai Cuisine

11 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao)$13.50
Stir fried wide fresh rice noodle , yellow onion ,bell pepper ,broccoli ,light on bean sprout in basil leaves garlic sauce
Pad See Ew$13.50
Crab Rangoon$7.50
More about Charm Thai Cuisine
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler

Avg 4.6 (3714 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thai Chowmein$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
Vegetable Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Pad Prig Pao$11.00
Onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, and carrots in pad prig chili sauce.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Basil Chandler image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Basil Chandler

4929 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Rice$5.00
Thai Basil$12.00
Pad Thai$12.00
More about Thai Basil Chandler

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chandler

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Salmon

Pretzels

Carne Asada

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Map

More near Chandler to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston