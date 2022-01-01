Asian salad in Chandler

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Chompie's - Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Alex's Asian Chicken Salad$14.99
Sweet and spicy sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, crispy rice noodles, and fresh crisp greens topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Asian Peanut dressing
More about Chompie's - Chandler
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Pear Salad$14.00
Crisp Iceberg, Cucumber, Tomatoes,
Olives, Bacon Crumbles, Shaved
Carrots, Cheddar-Jack Cheese,
Herbed Croutons, tossed with BKD’s
Ranch Dressing.
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
Item pic

 

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Asian Ahi Tuna Salad$17.00
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
Consumer pic

 

Bottle and Bean

2577 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 100, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$18.00
More about Bottle and Bean

