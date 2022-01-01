Baja fish tacos in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
Smokin Fins
900 North 54th Street, Chandler
|Baja Fish Tacos -Cod
|$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Baja Fish Tacos - Cod
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
|Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.