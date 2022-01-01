Baja fish tacos in Chandler

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Smokin Fins

900 North 54th Street, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos -Cod$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
More about Smokin Fins
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos - Cod$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

